Pentagon’s Tough New Rules for Media Access to the Pentagon

The media will be under strict new rules as they access the Pentagon. Democrats find it deeply troubling, and others find it common sense, and normalizing. It will follow rules similar to the White House. You decide.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday unveiled new restrictions on building access for Pentagon reporters. The media calls it unprecedented and worrisome. They say it will limit the flow of information on military operations, reports ABC News.

Hopefully, it will slow the leaks. If they weren’t leaking nonstop, it is doubtful any of this would have happened.

Access to the building bans “unprofessional conduct that might serve to disrupt Pentagon operations,” as well as “attempts to improperly obtain” classified or unclassified information deemed “controlled,” according to a memo released to reporters.

If reporters don’t agree to the terms or violate the rules will lose access, the memo states.

The document sent to press outlets also notes: “DoW [Department of War] information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.”

“The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon – the people do,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X. “The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home.” The new rules take effect next week Reporters would still be allowed to visit the building so long as they were accompanied by an escort and stated a reason for their visit

They have had 24/7 access to confidential and secure spaces in the Pentagon, and now they don’t.

They are calling it “troubling” since it’s being done during a difficult, divisive era.

Details

According to the new rules, the head of the Pentagon police “shall deny, revoke, or refuse to renew the PFAC of any person reasonably determined to pose a security or safety risk to DoW (Department of War) personnel or property.”

That standard would include such acts as treason and terrorism. But it also would include “unprofessional conduct that might serve to disrupt Pentagon operations,” the new policy stated.

“Additionally, actions other than conviction may be deemed to pose a security or safety risk, such as attempts to improperly obtain CNSI [classified national security information] or CUI [confidential unclassified information], or being found in physical possession of CNSI or CUI without reporting,” according to the memo.