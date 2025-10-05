The Furious Trump Response & Finality to the Israel-Hamas Peace

Israeli President Netanyahu is reluctant to accept the peace plan after Hamas moved the goal posts. That reaction drew a furious response from President Trump. However, in the end, a new initial withdrawal line and prisoner exchange are agreed to.

Left-wing Axios reports that Bibi Netanyahu has failed to fully accept the deal:

When Hamas came back with a “yes, but” to President Trump’s Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news.

Netanyahu felt differently. “Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios. Trump fired back: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”



The State of Affairs Currently

Axios said the exchange was confirmed by a second US official. Hamas is still demanding further negotiations. They want a full end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. A new withdrawal line was agreed to.

Netanyahu sees that response as a rejection of Trump’s plan. Trump felt differently since they didn’t reject the plan outright.

Trump reacted as he did because he expected Netanyahu to be more positive.

Trump discussed the call in a brief interview with Axios Saturday saying he told Netanyahu this was his chance for victory and that eventually Netanyahu had gotten on board.

“He was fine with it. He’s got to be fine with it; he has no choice. With me, you got to be fine,” Trump said shortly after the call with Netanyahu.

Trump issued a statement calling on Israel to halt its airstrikes in Gaza. Three hours later, Netanyahu gave the order. Netanyahu’s aides stressed on Saturday that he and the president were totally aligned.

Netanyahu recorded a video message praising Trump, emphasizing that parts of Trump’s recent remarks he agreed with. They had managed to reach an agreement.

Peace

There is a lot of BS flying around, but peace is nigh just the same.

Ultimately President Trump wants peace. Trump sent a public message to Hamas warning the group not to use any delay tactics, and stressed that if Hamas doesn’t move forward with the release of hostages, the deal would be off the table.

He also managed to get Israel to agree to an updated map for the initial withdrawal of Israel forces from Gaza.

On Monday indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel will begin in Egypt. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will participate.