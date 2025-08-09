The Administration Investigates Harvard’s Patents

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared Friday that the administration is launching an immediate review of the intellectual property Harvard has derived from federally funded research grants.

The federal government is investigating Harvard University’s patent rights, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an Aug. 8 letter to Harvard President Alan Garber.

The March-In Process

The Department of Commerce is initiating a “march-in” process under the Bayh-Dole Act. The Act is a federal patent policy. It allows recipients of federal funds to retain patent rights over their inventions made with federal funding.

The Act’s “march-in” rights, however, give the federal government the authority to grant licenses of such patents to third parties under certain conditions. One of those conditions is if they are not being adequately developed or utilized for the public good.

In the letter, Lutnick said that Harvard has “failed to live up to its obligations to the American taxpayer and is in breach of the statutory, regulatory, and contractual requirements tied to Harvard’s federally funded research programs and intellectual property arising therefrom, including patents.”

Now, the Department of Commerce is initiating a comprehensive review of Harvard’s non-compliance.

The government will license Harvard’s patents to third parties if they are in non-compliance as they are allowed to do.

Harvard has failed to comply with disclosure and ownership requirements under the Act; has not taken effective steps to achieve practical applications for inventions; and is not in compliance with a requirement to give preference to the U.S. domestic industry, the letter added.

The Commerce Department’s actions are aimed at addressing these failures, Lutnick wrote.

The letter asked Harvard to provide a comprehensive list of all patents it received from federally funded research grants by no later than Sept. 5. The university must also provide sufficient information to prove that it was in compliance with the Bayh-Dole Act.

“Taxpayers deserve the benefit of the bargain. If Harvard won’t honor the Bayh-Dole Act, then we will find someone who will,” Lutnick said in an Aug. 8 Xeet, sharing the letter.