Chicago Violence Appears to Be Lighting Up

Chicago is a crime ridden “sanctuary” jurisdiction led by incompetent mayor Brandon Johnson, and the atmosphere is potentially growing more dangerous. The Department of Homeland Security released images of at least two handguns seized from anti-ICE rioters on Saturday. They also found at least one improvised explosive device that was also confiscated.

Federal law enforcement wants to do their job, and grandstanding politicians like Johnson are claiming law enforcement are at war with communities. The radical politicians and the media make ICE into targets and radicals attack them with Molotov cocktails, explosives and we now have armed rioters.

These aren’t protests, and they are not peaceful.

They assault officers who have warrants and they have been getting away with it.

ARRESTS ARE BEING MADE: 11 violent rioters were arrested last night in Chicago outside the ICE detention facility: These are two guns that were taken off rioters in Chicago right against the fence at our ICE detention facility. An investigation is underway into what appears… pic.twitter.com/pLPfSIcA4p — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 28, 2025

Antifa practice obstructing ICE. They even practice how to pose as if police were hurt them. This is what I observed during Occupy Wall St. Most of the sessions were run by communist professors of their acolytes.

Chicago terrorists practice obstructing ICE. @Sec_Noem Now is the time to bring out the LRAD/ADS/SS-ADT! pic.twitter.com/gdxIo4gvmT — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 20, 2025

Chicago looks like Portland. Far left mayors are turning our cities into Hell. They will keep getting worse.