Chicago Violence Appears to Be Lighting Up

By
M Dowling
-
1
42

Chicago is a  crime ridden “sanctuary” jurisdiction led by incompetent mayor Brandon Johnson, and the atmosphere is potentially growing more dangerous. The Department of Homeland Security released images of at least two handguns seized from anti-ICE rioters on Saturday. They also found at least one improvised explosive device that was also confiscated.

Federal law enforcement wants to do their job, and grandstanding politicians like Johnson are claiming law enforcement are at war with communities. The radical politicians and the media make ICE into targets and radicals attack them with Molotov cocktails, explosives and we now have armed rioters.

These aren’t protests, and they are not peaceful.

They assault officers who have warrants and they have been getting away with it.

Antifa practice obstructing ICE. They even practice how to pose as if police were hurt them. This is what I observed during Occupy Wall St. Most of the sessions were run by communist professors of their acolytes.

Chicago looks like Portland. Far left mayors are turning our cities into Hell. They will keep getting worse.

Parker
Parker
39 minutes ago

You got this?
HeyJackass.com
Best Chicago stats

