Obama Claims Words Are Violence to Make People Into Targets of Violence

The man behind the ruining of America, Barack Obama, continues to equate Trump’s words to violence. By doing so, he is calling for actual violence as the poster writes in the clip below.

Words are not violence. It’s more of Obama’s twisting of reality. It’s a way to encourage violence. If someone says something you don’t like, then you have the right to attack.

How clever to make words he disagrees with “violent.” It’s a great way to silence people one way or the other.

While people like Obama pretend words can be violent, the media and certain officials let Antifa and Black Lives Matter riot with impunity.

Obama is not stupid, he is evil. Understand what he just did. He chose to describe Trump’s words as “violence” as a call to action for more left-wing violence. https://t.co/uxMiFqFJcb — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 28, 2025

The Left used Trump’s J6 stump speech to make him a target for criminal prosecution. He said he wanted Republicans to fight in a non-violent sense. The Left turned it into a call for violence. It was never meant to be.

When Antifa says they are at war with ICE, nothing is said. However, the right says there is a war against us, and we become targets of justifiable violence.

As Clay Travis said on his show with Buck Sexton referencing Charlie Kirk’s murder. All Charlie wanted to do was talk so his words had to be made into violence so he could become a target.

“This is where ‘words are violence’ leads to. If you have to boil it down, the left has accepted the idea that, if you, or I, or any of us say something that they do not like, that violence is an appropriate response.”