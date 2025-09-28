Paid Leave for Dr. Roberts: “Radical Empathy” While He’s in ICE Detention

Dr. Ian Roberts, the alleged illegal alien Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, was placed on paid administrative leave following his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The decision was made by the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Directors, and he is currently being held at Woodbury County Jail.

Board Chair Jackie Norris, who orchestrated it, bloviated about radical empathy and restorative justice.

The district has not confirmed the reasons for his detention, which is that he is an illegal alien with a criminal record. It has been reported that he claimed U.S. citizenship during the hiring process, and background checks did not reveal any issues regarding his immigration status. The situation is still under review, and the district is cooperating with authorities to gather more information.

Board Chair Jackie Norris, who is running for the Senate, asked the public to “cool down the rhetoric” around Roberts’ arrest, which has made national news. Republican state lawmakers have launched a probe of Des Moines’ hiring practices, with one lawmaker calling on the entire school board to resign.

Norris hired Roberts in a secret meeting, and now she is planning to step in as Superintendent while he is in detention.

She served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.

