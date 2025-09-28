Paid Leave for Dr. Roberts: “Radical Empathy” While He’s in ICE Detention

Dr. Ian Roberts, the alleged illegal alien Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, was placed on paid administrative leave following his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The decision was made by the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Directors, and he is currently being held at Woodbury County Jail.

Board Chair Jackie Norris, who orchestrated it, bloviated about radical empathy and restorative justice.

Des Moines School District Board Chair Jackie Norris says empathy is no longer enough We just show “Radical empathy” for the illegal superintendent Ian Roberts who fled ICE and makes $300k+ per year “Ask the community to engage in radical empathy as we work through this… pic.twitter.com/eA0FGaffxk — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 27, 2025

The district has not confirmed the reasons for his detention, which is that he is an illegal alien with a criminal record. It has been reported that he claimed U.S. citizenship during the hiring process, and background checks did not reveal any issues regarding his immigration status. The situation is still under review, and the district is cooperating with authorities to gather more information.

Board Chair Jackie Norris, who is running for the Senate, asked the public to “cool down the rhetoric” around Roberts’ arrest, which has made national news. Republican state lawmakers have launched a probe of Des Moines’ hiring practices, with one lawmaker calling on the entire school board to resign.

Norris hired Roberts in a secret meeting, and now she is planning to step in as Superintendent while he is in detention.

She served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.