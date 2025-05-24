“Scores” of NSC Staff Dismissed from the Shadow Government

The Trump administration reportedly dismissed “scores” of staffers at the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday, according to The Washington Post. While it is unclear how many NSC staffers have been let go, among those reportedly dismissed include both career officials and political appointees, The Washington Post reported.

Marco Rubio is in charge and he is cleaning house. Rubio, who is the Secretary of State, is also the Acting NSA since Mike Walz was moved over to a UN Ambassador nomination.

A White House official confirmed that cuts had been made and said that two new deputy national security advisers have been appointed: Andy Baker, who has been national security adviser to Vice President JD Vance, and Robert Gabriel, a policy adviser to Trump.

Alex Wong, who had been Waltz’s deputy, has been reassigned.

The policy staff was at 186, and many consider it bloated. It becomes a shadow government with those numbers.

Trump’s allies have called for the administration to follow an older model used by Brent Scowcroft, who first became national security adviser in 1975 and assumed the role for a second time in 1989. Scowcroft, who viewed his role as offering private counsel to the president, kept a small staff during his two stints in the job.

“The NSC is not there as a think tank or shadow department,” Alexander Gray, a former NSC chief of staff during Trump’s first term, said in an interview last week. “It is about coordinating and implementing work originated in the departments and then ensuring the president’s decisions are implemented.”

There are too many cooks.

