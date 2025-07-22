Child Sex Traffickers and Non-Governmental Organizations

Let’s be clear about the term non-governmental organization. According to Wikipedia:

A non-governmental organization (NGO) is a typically nonprofit organization that operates partially independent of government control, though an NGO may get a significant percentage, or even all of its funding from government sources. NGOs often focus on humanitarian or social issues but can also include clubs and associations offering services to members. Some NGOs, like the World Economic Forum, may also act as lobby groups for corporations. Unlike international organizations (IOs), which directly interact with sovereign states and governments, NGOs are independent from them.

The term as it is used today was first introduced in Article 71 of the newly formed United Nations Charter in 1945. While there is no fixed or formal definition for what NGOs are, they are generally defined as nonprofit entities that are independent of government management or direction—although they may receive government funding.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was established in 1961 by executive order of President John F. Kennedy. Its mission was defined as a global program of technical and financial development assistance to low-income countries to be administered under the direction of the Secretary of State. Between 1961 and 2025, USAID morphed into a political arm of the increasingly radical leftist Democrat party that funded anti-American policies and programs both internationally and domestically.

USAID was involved in the funding and fomenting of anti-American policies through educational indoctrination and the culturally abhorrent practice of intentionally sexualizing children to destroy families and collapse America from within. But there is more. USAID was also actively involved in child sex trafficking and exploitation through its payments to NGOs.

On April 26, 2023, Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. The hearing titled, “‘The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children’ will examine the unprecedented surge of unaccompanied alien children at the southwest border and how open-border policies enable the exploitation of children.” Excerpts from Tara Lee Rodas’ chilling testimony:

Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report the[y] are being abused, neglected, and trafficked. For nearly a decade, unaccompanied children have been suffering in the shadows.

I must confess; I knew nothing about their suffering until 2021 when I volunteered to help the Biden Administration with the crisis at the Southern Border. As part of Operation Artemis, I was deployed to the Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site in California to help the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement [ORR] reunite children with sponsors in the US.

I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in home country, smuggled to the US border, and ends when ORR delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.

Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the US Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children. …

Realizing that we were not offering children the American dream but instead putting them into modern-day slavery with wicked overlords was a terrible revelation. These children are a captive victim population, with no access to law enforcement or knowledge of their rights. They are extorted, exploited, abused, neglected, and trafficked. This is why I blew the whistle.

Over a year later, on November 19, 2024, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) lead a stunning House Homeland Security Committee hearing, “Trafficked, Exploited, and Missing: Migrant Children Victims of the Biden-Harris Administration.” The stupefying testimony of Retired Border Patrol agent J.J. Carrel is archived in an Economic Times YouTube video titled “‘Child Traffickers use NGOs and sponsors…’: Witnesses make sensational claim at US Congress hearing.” The entire transcript is available on the Homeland Security website.

It is very difficult for the civilized mind to process the malevolence of the Biden-Harris facilitation of child sex trafficking through its policies for unaccompanied migrant children, but incredulity cannot stop the abuse. Prosecution of the perpetrators can.

During his testimony J.J. Carrell explains that the year 2021, Joe Biden’s first year in office, was Carrell’s last year in the U.S. Border Patrol, a federal law enforcement agency under the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP):

On his [Biden’s] first day in office, I watched in disbelief as 94 executive orders cascaded down from Washington DC obliterating every immigration policy that had been provided, the most secure border in America’s history. Border patrol agents were forced to carry out unconstitutional orders that violated every law in the Immigration Nationality Act. President Biden, through Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, created policy out of thin air, ignored Federal immigration law and facilitated the largest mass Invasion into America that the world has ever seen. The United States of America will have spent hundreds of billions of dollars in four years to fund the needs of over 50 million illegal aliens that populate our nation. Between 1 and 6 and 1 in 7 residents in America is an illegal alien. America has suffered the greatest demographic shift in modern history. …

After serving in the United States Border Patrol for 24 years, spending a year researching and writing a bestselling book entitled Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of American Immigration System, and filming two documentaries, I state with complete certainty that Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas intentionally, strategically, and purposely, weaponized illegal immigration and used it as a tool to fundamentally transform America. Inside this invasion the unspoken evil of child trafficking, and more specifically child sex trafficking, has flourished. At the end of this current [Biden] Administration the number of children trafficked will have grown to over 550,000 unaccompanied alien children, children known as UACs. This horrific number of children will have been arrested, released into America, and then lost. …

Unaccompanied alien children were being handed off to total strangers. Then they disappeared into the darkness of labor and sex trafficking. …

In August of 2024 the Inspector General with oversight over DHS issued a report stating that the number of lost UCAs was not 85,000 [as previously reported] it was over 320,000. …

The evil of child sex trafficking is difficult to digest and understand. However, after conducting numerous interviews with officers, agents, and whistleblowers from every alphabet agency and department, it was made clear to us that the federal government knowingly and actively facilitated these criminal acts. After several exhaustive months of filming, interviewing, and then editing this documentary, I state without reservation that the United States federal government is the world’s largest child sex trafficking organization in modern history.

Readers will wonder about the Biden-Harris administration’s specific culpability in the unspeakable horror of its child sex trafficking industry. Chairman Higgins provides the answer:

Historically the cartels would bring their product, human beings and drugs, to the southern border. It’d be some level of interaction by CBP by federal law enforcement, state or local law enforcement, and then unaccompanied children would be processed through HHS and turned over to non-government organizations, where they would be turned over to family sponsors, either family or non-family, but sponsors that were vetted in some manner.

This is a memorandum of understanding that operated for a long time. It was quite significant between the Office of Refugee Resettlement [ORR] and the United States Department of Health and Human Services [HHS]. The beginning process by which unaccompanied children were delivered to sponsors that were vetted. Because of the volume of children that would be coming across in the last four years, and a part of that the HHS and DHS joint statement of termination of this agreement in this is from March of 2021.

My brothers and sisters this was a policy decision to step away from the strict means by which the children were monitored and controlled. And what we were what it was replaced with was this “Sponsor Care Agreement.” There’s nothing to this. It’s three and a half pages, two pages of nothing that that the criminal networks can easily take advantage of. So, we have now delivered hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children to unvetted sponsors that have enslaved them across our country.

Readers will also wonder how the child sex trafficking industry was funded. It is a stupefying realization that American taxpayers were funding child sex trafficking through USAID payments to non-governmental organizations both here and abroad. This exchange between committee member Mr. Luttrell and J.J. Carrell explains:

[Mr. Luttrell] Mr. Carrell and anybody else who would like to answer this. Can you name some of these NGOs that have specifically taken these hundreds of millions of dollars and not used it to protect these children.

[J.J. Carrell] Catholic Charities, Lutheran Family Services, Jewish Family Services. I spoke to a gentleman that works in DHS. He actually sends the electronic fund transfers, and I asked him, “Sir, tell me who you work, who do you send, who are you responsible for? And how much is the largest check you cut?” He said, “I’m over at Jewish Family Services and I cut a check for $600 million.” And I said is that for like three years, and he told me, “J.J. get in the game, that’s two or three months, and it’s renewable.” That’s one NGO and I say well Catholic Charities is bigger than Jewish Family Services. Yes, they get the same, they get the same or more. You’re talking about billions upon billions of dollars given to NGOs to further the trafficking of all of everyone crossing the border to include children.

Incoming President Donald Trump’s response was immediate. On January 24, 2025, President Trump’s fourth day in his second term, he froze almost all foreign aid, and on January 27, 2025, USAID’s government website was shut down. On February 3, 2025, Elon Musk, in his capacity as head of President Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), explained that he and President Trump were shutting down USAID because it had become a “criminal organization” and was “beyond repair.” Reporter Sarah Fortinsky quotes Elon Musk in The Hill, February 3, 2025, “Musk: Trump ‘agreed’ USAID should be shut down“:

If you’ve got an apple that’s got a worm in it, maybe you can take the worm out, but if you’ve got actually just a ball of worms, it’s hopeless. And USAID is a ball of worms. There is no apple. And when there is no apple, you’ve just got to basically get rid of the whole thing,” Musk said.

“That is why it’s got to go,” he added. “It’s beyond repair.” … “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.”

In a live-streamed cabinet meeting on April 30, 2025, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. agreed saying:

We have ended HHS as the role, as the vector — the principal vector in this country for child trafficking. During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex and for slavery. And, we have ended that, and we are very aggressively going out and trying to find these children — the 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration. …

As of July 15, 2025, the DOGE website reports that DOGE has saved American taxpayers $190 billion, approximately $1,180 per taxpayer. It has choked off the money supply to USAID and interfered with its depraved and degenerate child sex trafficking industry. The Trump administration is dedicated to ending the scourge of the Biden-Harris child sex trafficking industry. In a pre-election Truth Social post on July 21, 2023, President Donald Trump vowed to pass legislation to institute the death penalty for human traffickers who carry women and children across the border. It is time to bring the perpetrators to justice.

