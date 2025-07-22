Ghislaine Maxwell Scores an Interview with the DOJ

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will meet with convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the next several days, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday morning.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 for recruiting and grooming multiple teenage girls for over a decade to be sexually abused by Epstein.

The meeting was confirmed by Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, who has been requesting meetings with Trump administration officials and has argued that Maxwell did not receive a fair trial.

Sentinel can’t say. It seemed reasonable at the time. Jeffrey Epstein seemed to get off easy until his timely demise. One of his attorneys, Alan Dershowitz said Epstein thought they hit him with the book.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” Markus said. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

She had asked for a plea deal, but it was denied.

After being convicted in New York, she was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Blanche, in a post Tuesday on X issued by Bondi, said the Justice Department stood by its July 6 statement that “no evidence was uncovered” that other individuals should be charged in the Epstein case. He said the statement “remains as accurate today as it was when it was written.”

There is a new story going around that Ghislaine said there are videos and a former police detective has them. She wants to get out of the federal pen.

I followed the Epstein case since about 2008, and I don’t think there is much more to be learned. It was Jeffrey and Ghislaine. Much of the information of other men was unreliable. The victims gave misinformation which made their testimony unreliable. I’m open to there being more, but I don’t think there is a lot to learn. I am so much more concerned about the missing migrant children and what might be happening to them. The government has already saved some from sex and labor slavery. This seems like a phony story with a few political agendas. Democrats want to tie Trump to Epstein, Ghislaine wants freedom, the media hates Trump, and this seems to be their road to perdition. I could be wrong.

I know some in the MAGA movement are angry over transparency or lack of it and it would be nice if President Trump stopped insulting them. They have a right to their concerns and questions. If Pam Bondi hadn’t screwed up the messaging, we wouldn’t be here now. She needs to get off TV and let Kash or Dan talk more, just my humble opinion.