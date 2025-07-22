What 230,000 Hidden Files of MLK Jr Tell Us

The media, social or otherwise say this is a distraction from the Epstein files, the decades-old case. However, the remainder of the files were sealed and Attorney General Pam Bondi has asked for them to be unsealed.

What they reveal is a state-sanctioned operation to destroy a man preaching nonviolence, with wiretaps, blackmail, and psychological warfare. The surveillance ran from 1962 to 1968 and across agencies. The DoJ and J. Edgar Hoover signed off. They called him a Communist, but no Communist Party orders were ever found. They didn’t find any espionage, but judged him by some of his associates, and his more liberal leanings when liberals were actually liberal.

The DOJ later admitted the FBI went beyond legal authority without oversight or any restraint. When they ran out of news, they used rumors to smear him. At one point, they wanted to replace him with a more acceptable black leader. The FBI justified their surveillance by claiming threats that didn’t exist.

King’s civil rights work, economic justice campaigns, and peace activism were framed as subversion. King was using love, freedom, and peace to unite Americans no matter their skin color.

Others say it shows his hidden life, affairs, orgies, unnatural sex and $50 payments to prostitutes. Those claims weren’t proven though most admit he wasn’t perfect.

He did great things for the right reasons. All in all, he had a great message and his legacy should live on.

We need to look at the Gestalt. MLK Jr. did great things at great personal expense, was abused by the system, and in the end, he lost his life to an assassin’s bullet as his reward.

Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files. The documents include details about the FBI's investigation into the assassination

His great champion, Dr. Alveda King:

Dr. Alveda King delivers powerful remarks as 300,000+ classified files on the assassination of her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., are released—"no filters, no excuses, just truth." Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, AG Pam Bondi, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard

The Files Might Lead to More Conspiracies

The files suggest the officials encouraged MLK to kill himself. And the files show that a former CIA contractor represented his assassin. No cause-effect links are established but it will make people wonder. If there had been a connection, James Earl Ray would have used it to help himself. He desperately wanted out of prison.