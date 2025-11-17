Chile Goes Capitalist as the US Moves Far Left

In October, after twenty years of hardline Marxist rule, right-win candidate Rodrigo Paz won the presidential election in Bolivia. His slogan is Capitalism for All. He pledged a new era of cooperation.

President Paz ordered all Marxist dogma torn from the country’s symbols.

Then Javier Milei won in Argentina when the polls didn’t favor him.

Now we have Chile, with right-wing candidates taking more than 70% of the vote. If these countries can save themselves, maybe the US can too.

The new right-wing President of Bolivia immediately got to work by eliminating all socialist symbols from the country’s flag and coat of arms. He also promised to start a capitalist revolution in the country: “We’re going to put Bolivia in the world and let the world come to… pic.twitter.com/N7XiX30OeX — George (@BehizyTweets) November 9, 2025

As the US shows signs of moving toward communism, Chile is now conservative and capitalist.

José Antonio Kast is the favorite to win Chile’s presidency after 70% of voters backed conservative candidates in a first-round election, sending him into a run-off vote against a Communist candidate next month. Several candidates, including the Libertarian have thrown their support to Kast.

José Kast is the son of Michael Kast, a German Wermacht officer who fled to Chile after World War II, where his sons have had a prominent role in politics. [They are not Nazis so don’t worry.]

José’s older brother Miguel served as President of the Central Bank. He was part of Augusto Pinochet’s “Chicago Boys”, a group of economists notable for studying at the University of Chicago, and then leading Chile’s economic miracles.

Muchas gracias Chile !! ️ Hoy hemos dado un gran paso para que el cambio llegue a Chile!! A trabajar con todo! Vamos a ganar!! pic.twitter.com/TJvtFWIUT2 — José Antonio Kast Rist ️ (@joseantoniokast) November 17, 2025

Roger Stone wrote on X: José Antonio Kast will be the next PRESIDENT OF CHILE because he is the only candidate who guarantees real change: a safer, more prosperous Chile, with strong, secure borders and an unwavering commitment to preserving the nation’s core patriotic values.

Far-left communist Jara came in with 26% of the vote.