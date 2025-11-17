Miranda Devine Reveals the Thomas Crooks the FBI Hid From America

New York Post investigative reporter Miranda Devine has broken open the botched Thomas Crooks case. She uncovered a revealing secret that was probably deliberately hidden.

Eighteen months after Thomas Crooks climbed up on a roof to kill Donald Trump, we only have a vague picture of what went on.

The 20-year-old, armed with an AR-15 let off eight shots. He shot Donald Trump in the ear, less than an inch from death.

Crooks was killed by sharpshooters after he killed rally goer Corey Comperatore, 50, and seriously wounded David Dutch, 58, and James Copenhaver, 75, who were sitting in the bleachers behind Trump.

Then-FBI Director Chris Wray said he found nothing that would lend itself to motive. A NY Post source found 17 Crooks accounts, from ages 15 to 17. They revealed how he went from Trump supporter to Trump hater.

“The danger Crooks posed was visible for years in public online spaces,” says the source. “His radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence were all documented under his real name. The threat wasn’t hidden.”

The Truth About Crooks

By 2020, he was threatening assassination. Wray was on the Parkland team who overlooked that mass killer, Nikolas Cruz. And here he was again.

The Post source found reams of information that shows Crooks “was not simply some unknowable lone actor … He left a digital trail of violent threats, extremist ideology and admiration for mass violence. He spoke openly of political assassination, posted under his real name and was even flagged by other users who mentioned law enforcement in their replies. Despite this, his account remained active for more than five years — and was only removed the day after the shooting.

“None of this online activity was referenced in the final congressional report released in December 2024, making this even more troubling,” the source said.

We were lied to as the administration covered up. More details can be found at the NY Post, but it’s likely safe to say the FBI knew a lot more than they admitted and let the conspiracy theories fly.

Crooks had two deviant art accounts which could suggest an interest in furries and transgender ideology. His accounts “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave” suggest an obsession with characters sporting muscle-bound male bodies and female heads. His pronouns were they/them.