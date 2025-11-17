San Francisco Pet Killer Resigns After a Week on the Job

zSan Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday appointed Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz, a former small business owner who was new to politics, to the city’s Board of Supervisors.

Alcara introduced herself to Lurie at a night market after the former supervisor Joe Engardio was recalled in September. She told him why she would be good for Engardio’s former position since she was a former small shop owner. She got the job.

Engardio had been recalled for an unpopular ballot measure.

His 29-year-old replacement resigned a week after she was sworn in.

She Was a Pet Killer

It turns out she was the owner of a pet store, the Animal Connection, and it “smells like death” due to the squalid conditionsaccording to a video released by Julia Baran, who took over the business earlier this year.

Baran told the San Francisco Standard that she found hundreds of dead mice, cages covered in rodent urine, mounds of trash, and a freezer filled with deceased pets.

The mayor’s office knew about her past from the new owner of Alcaraz’s shop before the appointment, but they told her, “What do you want us to do about it?”