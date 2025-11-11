Chilling: Atty. Christina Bobb’s Claims in AZ “fake” Electors Case

Attorney Christina Bobb once faced life imprisonment and was pardoned by President Trump. She is a whistleblower in the Arizona “fake” electors case, a case that threatened to put her behind bars. It appears the Arizona Attorney General accepted $200,000 in what seems to be a quid pro quo arrangement.

The money appears to be for granting the Democratic Attorneys General Association prosecutorial authority to target political opponents. This was done via its initiative, the States United Democracy Center.

Specifically…

Specifically, the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) allegedly paid Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes $200,000. In exchange, Mayes delegated prosecution powers to pursue Trump attorneys, allies, and electors. DAGA is intimately tied to the Progressive State Leadership Committee.

To be clear, the Democratic Attorney General’s Association paid Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes $200,000, and she gave States United prosecution power to prosecute Trump attorneys, allies, and electors. Prosecutors claim on the record and in emails that States United represents their office, the whistleblower report states

States United is a left-wing NGO and has an attorney-client relationship in this criminal matter. They initiated the strategy for this prosecution. States United is almost identical in leadership to the Progressive State Leadership Committee (PSLC).

One and the Same…

Executive Summary: States United is a liberal non-profit organization with whom the Arizona Attorney General’s Office claims an attorney-client relationship in this criminal matter. States United initiated the strategy for this prosecution and the Attorney General’s Office continues to use their work product, most recently to request a search warrant, which is still pending. States United claims on their website that they are “an initiative of the Progressive State Leadership Committee” (“PSLC”). PSLC has the exact same address, president, executive director, and nearly identical leadership team as the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA), which is a committee of the Democratic Party.

DAGA and PSLC are the same people and gave to Kris Mayes long after the campaign was over.

Additionally, DAGA pays the salaries of the PSLC employees, according to their most recently available Tax Form 990. PSLC and DAGA are the same people, sitting in the same building in Washington DC, getting paid from the same bank account. DAGA paid $50,000 to Kris Mayes’ legal fund September 5, 2023 long after Kris Mayes’ campaign was over and just a couple months after the Attorney General’s Office signed a contract giving prosecutorial influence to States United.

It was times close to the grand jury investigation.

The payment was also very close in time to the opening of this grand jury investigation. DAGA made a second payment of $150,000 to Kris Mayes’ legal fund July 3, 2024 over 18 months after her campaign ended and roughly a month after I and my co-defendants were all, arrested, arraigned, and publicly humiliated. By comparison, DAGA donated to the Arizona Democratic Party in 2022, during the campaign cycle, $25,000. Yet, Kris Mayes’ legal fund received $200,000 after the election was over, but while she was developing this criminal case.

Can. you imagine if this situation was reversed?

Read the whistleblower case here