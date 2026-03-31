China and Pakistan Present A Five-Point Peace Plan for Iran

President Pezeshkian is prepared to end the war with guarantees against further attacks. At the same time, the IRGC is threatening Big Oil. It looks like there are at least two factions inside Iran with opposing opinions.

The Iranian President Pezeshkian says Iran seeks no war but is prepared to end it with guarantees against further attacks, per state press TV:

The US-Israeli military aggression against Iran is an unprecedented crime and a flagrant violation of international law.

Iran engaged in good-faith talks with the US, only to be illegally attacked mid-negotiation—proving the US rejects diplomacy.

Neighboring countries hosting US bases failed to prevent their territories from being used to attack Iran.

The solution is an end to aggression; Iran seeks no war but is prepared to end it with guarantees against further attacks.

Europe should drop its destructive approach and engage with Iran professionally and in line with international law.

The IRGC warns it will hit 18 US tech companies in the region, and says Siemens in Israel was already attacked.

Iran’s IRGC issued a warning against 18 American technology companies, among them Microsoft, Apple, Google, Intel, and Boeing, stating that they will be considered legitimate targets in response to terrorist operations carried out by the US and Israel. pic.twitter.com/NcHJZRz4rE — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 31, 2026

The Document

China and Pakistan issued a broad five-point framework for peace (document below); France and Italy have begun to block airspace for Iran-related US ops. President Trump has said there is no use for NATO if we only have it to defend them.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry published the plan on social media, calling for

an immediate ceasefire, the start of peace talks, the cessation of strikes on non-military targets, the protection of key shipping lanes, and an agreement with UN support.

PR No.85/2026 Five-Point Initiative of China and Pakistan for Restoring Peace and Stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region (Beijing, March 31,2026) pic.twitter.com/JAkSsro17a — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 31, 2026

President Trump has signaled that he is preparing to finish up and leave, suggesting the nations that want to travel freely in the Strait of Hormuz need to “go get their oil.”

Secretary Hegseth has said he negotiates with bombs.