The Daily Mail reports that Kristi Noem’s husband is a cross-dresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hot pants to chat with online fetish models. Byron Noem, 56, has been dressing up and paying adult entertainers to talk dirty, says the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail has reviewed hundreds of messages involving three women from the “bimbofication” scene. That is where porn performers transformed themselves into real-life Barbie dolls by pumping colossal amounts of saline into their breasts. Byron Noem has lavished praise on their surgically altered bodies, confessing he lusts for huge, ridiculous boobs.

In one wild photo included in the Daily Mail report, which was reportedly shared with one of his online contacts, Byron is seen wearing tight, pink shorts and a beige-colored top. Inside the top, he appears to have stuffed two balloons to resemble oversized breasts and positioned the knots on the balloons to look like nipples.

National security experts say that this brazen behavior left Kristi Noem vulnerable to blackmail. It is also believed that this is why people accept her having an affair. Her affair doesn’t bother people who know the situation. It also explains why he won’t divorce her.

The couple has been married for 34 years and has three children and four grandchildren.

People are definitely shocked. Kristi hasn’t denied it.