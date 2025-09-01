Clown World Admits Five More Clowns Because They Are All That

Clown World couldn’t resist accept new membership into Clown World USA. It isn’t often that we get so many great candidates.

1. Chicago’s Fine, Get Lost, Trump

Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t want troops in Chicago. They are doing just fine.

At least seven people were killed and 47 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police. And the night is still young.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 50. Great job, Brandon.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is speaking at a Labor Day rally, yelling, “No federal troops in the city of Chicago! We’re gonna defend our democracy in the city of Chicago!” There were 53 shootings in the city over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/cUPGC3rj4r — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) September 1, 2025

2. Inhumane to Blame the Transgenderism for the Killings

Mayor Frey says you have lost touch “lost humanity: if you equate transgenderism with the Minneapolis Church massacre. Meanwhile, the killer was literally a transgender who seemed to be acting in part from his gender identity issue and his hatred of Christians.

There has been a rash of at least seven other transgender killers.

Mayor Frey says you’ve “lost touch with humanity” if you equate transgenderism with the Minneapolis Church massacre pic.twitter.com/eJMhy4yUmH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

3. Women and Blacks Can’t Get IDs

Sunny Hostin thinks women and blacks can’t vote if they have to show ID. They’re too dumb or didn’t change their name when they got married. It was all too much for them. Maybe they’re here illegally, can’t speak English and can’t vote.

Sunny Houston “Many blacks and women won’t be able to vote if an ID is required.” pic.twitter.com/RNi2ouk2PI — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) April 9, 2025

It’s amazing how many ignoramuses think black people can’t get IDs. I think that’s racist. They’re suggesting black people and women are too dumb to figure it out.

Meme Break

Well, yeah, duh.

4. “Kill Donald Trump” Suggests He’s a Republican

Don Lemon goes there. He says we don’t know if the lunatic who killed two children and wounded 18 other people, mostly children, is Republican or Democrat. There is no mention of politics except for him putting the words, “Kill Donald Trump” on his rifle. That wasn’t a dead giveaway for this genius.

DON LEMON: “We don’t know if the [Minneapolis shooter] is liberal or conservative.” pic.twitter.com/qYEOuAZQ4r — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

5. The Hat You Must Have

And for all you Gavin Newsom lovers, his new merchandise is available. You’re going to love the hat. He let LA burn, kept borders open, is turning single family homes into section 8 housing for illegals, let criminals roam freely, and is taxing the inhabitants out of existence. The hat is perfect for Newsom lovers.