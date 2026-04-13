No, President Trump Did Not “Attack” Pope Leo

All I heard today was how President Trump “attacked” the Holy Father. The purveyors of the inaccurate message are Democrats. Democrats largely deny God and the church, but suddenly like the Catholic pope. Democrats now have progressive churches that are not about God at all. Yet, they suddenly love Pope Leo and don’t want him disrespected. President Trump did neither. He criticized him and expressed his feelings: he likes his MAGA brother better.

That being said, it might be better if President Trump leaves the church alone as much as possible. Why alienate Catholics?

President Trump is allowed to criticize a pope who condemns him nonstop.

In Romans 13:1–7, Saint Paul instructs believers to submit to governing authorities because “there is no authority except that which is from God” (Romans 13:1, NIV), Bible Gateway. He explains that authorities are God’s servants appointed to maintain order, and resisting them is opposing God’s established order (Romans 13:2)

I have been a lifelong Catholic from preschool through college, and I hold a great appreciation for many aspects of the Church. However, I am concerned about certain issues related to these popes. They are all leftists. The Pope thinks we can cozy up to radical Islamists who hate us while he is chummy with a party that hates religion.

Islamists are taking over churches and turning them into mosques. They don’t like us. I love all my neighbors, but I’m realistic.

Remember when they were threatening priests during COVID for saying Mass? Where were these leftist popes then? The Vatican is filled with leftists. We reportedly had those orgy scandals in the Vatican not so long ago [I read the Rome tabloids].

Cannon, lawyer Father Gerald Murray commented on Pope Leo 14’s ambitious statement on Jesus rejecting war “Well, no, Christianity does not teach pacifism as the only moral approach to a conflict between nations and peoples. Now, the pope is correct if he’s talking about illegitimate offensive wars, meaning wars of conquest, you know, wars of domination or extermination. People cannot tolerate any kind of notion that warfare is bad. …Some warfare is necessary to stop illegitimate warfare by the enemy.”

Pope Leo is from Chicago and has a Spanish accent. He’s not what you would expect. Did he mention the 28 people who were shot in Chicago over the weekend? If he did, I missed it.

Why was he meeting with the Obama/Clinton/Biden operative, David Axelrod? What is wrong with him? When did Pope Leo criticize the tens of thousands killed by the Iranian regime? He didn’t seem to object to the roughly $1.5 billion Catholic Charities took in to accommodate illegal aliens, some of whom were dangerous criminals and terrorists.

David Axelrod met with the Pope last week, a few days later the Pope attacked President Trump on Iran. Then last night three liberal Cardinals attacked president Trump on 60 minutes This was all coordinated by Barrack Obama to break Trump's catholic base before the midterms https://t.co/5dVAN5GOYo — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 13, 2026

Stop promoting illegal immigration. Most people deported are criminals.

Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C. went on 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) tonight and confessed his hate for Trump & love of open borders. Individuals suffering from TDS shouldn’t be running churches in our nation’s capital. No one likes woke religion. pic.twitter.com/HkJ0CRhwj5 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) April 12, 2026

Are all wars evil except Ukraine? We have had wars throughout the centuries. This Iranian war appears to be in self-defense. I didn’t want it, but it’s here, and I won’t abandon our wonderful military. I literally have nightmares about this war. However, the administration said, while preemptive, it was necessary. No more kicking the can down the road and sending them cash and gold so they don’t attack us.

His claim that all war is anti-Christ is just ridiculous.

The claim that no war is just, is antithetical to Catholic doctrine, and the idea that no war can lead to freedom or peace is ahistorical. ~~~ Jerry Dunleavey IV

Pope Leo has every right to express his opinion, and he makes some valid points, but he really should stick to religion or tone it down. Trump was probably right. Leo was chosen to take on Donald Trump.

Democrats keep suing innocent nuns, trying to make them accept abortions and other anti-Catholic beliefs. What about that? Become vocal about that, Pope Leo. We want our church back. Also, the Pope should strive to make the masses more human and down-to-earth. They don’t all have to be formal and stiff. We shake hands, and the priests try to sermonize on topics that are current, but they don’t cut it. Masses don’t capture the feeling of many Christian churches, the communal, comfortable spirit. They should do some legitimate research.