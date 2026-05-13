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Kuwait Captures IRGC on Their Soil

By
M Dowling
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The New York Times reported that Kuwait on Tuesday said Iran sent several members of its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to infiltrate a strategically important Kuwaiti island.

On May 1, a group of armed members of the Revolutionary Guards arrived at Bubiyan Island in the Persian Gulf aboard a rented fishing boat and exchanged fire with Kuwaiti soldiers, injuring one of them, Kuwait’s interior ministry said in a statement.

It said four members of the Revolutionary Guards were arrested while two others fled.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry identified all six of the attackers and said they included officers in the Iranian navy and army.

Kuwaiti authorities, much like their counterparts in neighboring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have cracked down on individuals and groups they say have links with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Gulf states exposed more than twelve Iranian cells in under a month in the U.A.E., Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The cells were pre-positioned sleeper operatives trained to destabilize at Tehran’s command.

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