Man in Palm Beach County Steals a Voter Registration Access Key

A man was arrested for stealing a training voter registration terminal’s encrypted access key in Palm Beach County. Authorities believe the key could be reverse-engineered and used on actual voter registration databases.

WFLX reported that a volunteer who participated in a training session at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office was arrested for stealing sensitive computer equipment, authorities announced Sunday.

John Panicci was taken into custody at his home on March 28.

The incident occurred during a volunteer training session on March 19 for the March 24 election.

According to detectives, Panicci stole the encrypted access key during the training at the elections office located at 4301 Cherry Road.

While the stolen key was configured only for training databases, officials fear it could be reverse-engineered.

They recovered the stolen items.

This can’t be since Democrats assured us there is no voter fraud.