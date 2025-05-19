Progressives Win Second Round in Romanian Presidential Election

Nationalist George Simion, of the AUR party, seemed to be heading for victory in Romania. However, Nicusor Dan, the progressive mayor of Bucharest who ran as an independent, will be Romania’s next president. He took 53.82 percent of the second-round vote. Simion came in at 46.18 percent.

The EU and US media call Dan a centrist when he is clearly far left. They call Simion “far right,” but who knows if that’s true.

According to the Transtelex news portal, “Russia, don’t forget that Romania is not yours!” shouted thousands, chanting Nicușor Dan’s name outside his campaign headquarters.

Dan told his supporters: “Today’s election was won by a community of Romanians who want profound change in Romania, the functioning of state institutions, the reduction of corruption, a thriving economic environment, a community that wants a society of dialogue and not hatred.”

French President Macron might have swayed the election when he called out Simion as being closely tied to Putin. Pravda reported that Macron won the Romanian election.

Simion was depicted as a Trump ally and a Putin asset.

Simion Did Himself In

The leader of the Romanian opposition party Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, George Simion, in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, blamed Brussels for the loss.

“There is no reliable evidence of Russian interference, but there was indeed foreign interference. It came from Brussels, from Paris, from the globalist elite, which sees Romania as a pawn in its geopolitical games. It was not about protecting democracy, but about ensuring that only approved candidates could participate in the elections,” he said.

Simion did himself in by making it clear he didn’t like Hungarians and then insulting the French during the final debate in France.

The Hungarian-Romanians came out against him in large numbers:

The mayor of Sepsiszentgyörg, a Romanian city in Transylvania, said that ethnic Hungarians in Romania rallied against George Simion over the weekend and helped secure his defeat. However, hard times are also likely still ahead with Nicușor Dan, the election winner, now serving as president. …

“It is no exaggeration to say that we have just had an election of historic significance. The Hungarians of Transylvania felt the responsibility, as they voted for Nicușor Dan in an incredibly high number – more than 600,000 people,” said Antal.

Simion, who backed Donald Trump and supported cutting weapon supplies to Ukraine, is known for his history of anti-Hungarian statements.

The large historic numbers of voters were bolstered by the many Hungarians in Romania. Dan was not expected to win.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email