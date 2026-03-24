Chris Cuomo Asks Radical Islamist Mehdi Hassan a Question He Won’t Answer

Mehdi, a former MSNBC host, is an Islamist communist plant, and in this clip, Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo asks a perfectly legitimate question. Answer it, Mehdi! He won’t and can’t. Mehdi thinks radical Islamists are among the most oppressed people in the world.

Can you point any societies that have been made better by an increase in Islamism? https://t.co/7nD7sSHO4q — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 23, 2026

Much of the Muslim world is in ruins. Ordinary people, displaced, disillusioned, and discarded, are the ones who suffer the most. The rulers in some Islamist countries hang and behead people who don’t follow strict Sharia law. Gay people are banned, jailed, or killed depending on the country. Women, children, and dogs are not allowed freedom, and women go uneducated in some Islamist countries. Radicals spend a lot of time building bombs. Countries that were once great civilizations are destroyed.

Radical Islam kills their enemies, including non-Muslims; codifies intolerance; takes over entire countries; and demands obedience politically, economically, socially, and religiously. It is a supremacist, authoritarian ideology, and it destroys incentive and progress.

Most Muslims are not to be feared, and are ordinary people, but millions are to be feared.

Back to Mehdi. This is Mehdi Hassan, my fellow animals.

Watch as Mehdi Hasan compares “homosexuals” to pedophiles and says that non-Muslims are “animals.” He is now posting about how he wants planes to crash. Mehdi is a terror supporter. pic.twitter.com/ObiXTYBwb8 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 18, 2025

After a US soldier had his leg blown off!!!

Said it yesterday after this “journalist” joked about a U.S. soldier getting his legs blown off in Afghanistan and will say it again: There is no worse person in this industry than @mehdirhasan – and that’s *really* saying something. Worse than the Holocaust? Really? And… pic.twitter.com/BvOzYKgoYx — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 13, 2025

Mehdi supports Khamenei. Mehdi always takes the side of the radical Islamist oppressor, never the oppressed people.