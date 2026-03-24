Crime Drops Dramatically in Memphis: Thank the National Guard & GOP

Yesterday, President Donald Trump visited Memphis, Tennessee, with Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss the substantial reductions in violent crime the city has achieved. Memphis was among the most dangerous cities in the nation; the administration’s Memphis Safe Task Force brought together the National Guard and federal agencies to strategize, enforce strict policies, and implement a zero-tolerance policy toward criminal activity.

They made more than 7400 arrests; many were murderers, gangsters, sexual perverts, and drug traffickers. They seized 1219 illegal firearms and located 150 missing children. Memphis now has an overall crime decrease of more than 43% compared to the same period last year. Motor vehicle thefts are down 67%, shootings dropped 40%, sexual crimes down by 38%, and aggravated assault 31%. There were fewer than 200 murders for the first time since 2019.

They had cooperation in Memphis. The city is democratic, which is why it was in such a sorry state; however, the Republican state leadership supported the President.;s initiative.

“These are not just minor improvements; these are lives saved, families protected, and communities reclaimed from the grip of violence,” said Trump.

He previously achieved substantial crime reductions in Washington, D.C., by deploying the National Guard, although efforts to deploy similar tactics in crime-ridden cities in Democrat-led states have been largely thwarted by Democrat state officials.

Democrats are suing President Trump for using the National Guard to rid D.C. of most crime.

.@POTUS in Memphis: “For years, our leaders allowed entire cities in America to be destroyed by crime, drugs, and gang violence. Tolerating this violence was always a choice… Under the Trump Administration, we believe that no city or neighborhood should be left behind.” pic.twitter.com/GhTsxChQdn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

Here is a sample of what happens when you try to address crime in Democrat cities:

While Illinois leadership spends millions attacking President Donald Trump in campaign commercials, they go silent on what’s happening in our neighborhoods. When Chicago Flips Red called for the National Guard to assist Chicago because our communities are in crisis, they fought… pic.twitter.com/3EyaXa3x3Y — Chicago Flips Red (@FlipChicagoRed) February 20, 2026

Latin Kings gang members in Chicago now have a “shoot on sight” order targeting ICE agents. Governor JB Pritzker claims he doesn’t need the National Guard cuz he has it all under control. Pray for our brave ICE agents who are protecting our country 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/LBu0JfzSOx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2025

🚨BREAKING!: Los Angeles Mayor Bass claims that ICE “initiated outrage, chaos, fear, and terror,” and she is hoping that the National Guard won’t come to her city. pic.twitter.com/V7GqbBkPwE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 8, 2025

You literally can’t make this up Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass went out and did a photo op while clearing one of the cities largest homeless encampments Now, residents are outraged because “the encampment is now back” It was all for the cameras. The homeless were allowed back pic.twitter.com/zD64Na4iOm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 18, 2026