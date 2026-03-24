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Home Home Crime Drops Dramatically in Memphis: Thank the National Guard & GOP

Crime Drops Dramatically in Memphis: Thank the National Guard & GOP

By
M Dowling
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0
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Yesterday, President Donald Trump visited Memphis, Tennessee, with Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss the substantial reductions in violent crime the city has achieved. Memphis was among the most dangerous cities in the nation; the administration’s Memphis Safe Task Force brought together the National Guard and federal agencies to strategize, enforce strict policies, and implement a zero-tolerance policy toward criminal activity.

They made more than 7400 arrests; many were murderers, gangsters, sexual perverts, and drug traffickers. They seized 1219 illegal firearms and located 150 missing children. Memphis now has an overall crime decrease of more than 43% compared to the same period last year. Motor vehicle thefts are down 67%, shootings dropped 40%, sexual crimes down by 38%, and aggravated assault 31%. There were fewer than 200 murders for the first time since 2019.

They had cooperation in Memphis. The city is democratic, which is why it was in such a sorry state; however, the Republican state leadership supported the President.;s initiative.

“These are not just minor improvements; these are lives saved, families protected, and communities reclaimed from the grip of violence,” said Trump.

He previously achieved substantial crime reductions in Washington, D.C., by deploying the National Guard, although efforts to deploy similar tactics in crime-ridden cities in Democrat-led states have been largely thwarted by Democrat state officials.

Democrats are suing President Trump for using the National Guard to rid D.C. of most crime.

Here is a sample of what happens when you try to address crime in Democrat cities:

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