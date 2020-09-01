Chris Cuomo lies about Kenosha facts to portray President Trump as a liar

Chris Cuomo, a typical Democrat who doesn’t believe in due process, declared Kyle a murderer on air this week. He called President Trump a liar as he discussed the Kenosha shooter when in fact, Cuomo is lying.

Cuomo claimed the men shot by Rittenhouse were unarmed. The first victim was very aggressive, shots were ringing around him, someone set off a small bomb, and Rosenbaum tried to get Rittenhouse’s gun. The second beat him on the head with a skateboard, and the third had a gun aimed at him.

The CNN host suggested the gun was taken across state lines. It was not.

Cuomo is gaslighting us. He is accusing Trump of lying when he, Cuomo, is in fact lying.

Watch:

Claiming Trump is “lying about the reality,” @ChrisCuomo lied about the Kenosha shooting. He claimed self-defender Kyle Rittenhouse was a “murderer” who shot “unarmed” “protesters.” In reality, rioter Gaige Grosskreutz (who was shot in the arm) was brandishing a handgun. pic.twitter.com/pvuvEXOZ1j — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 1, 2020