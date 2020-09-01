Rittenhouse’s attorney explains the Kenosha shootings

RITTENHOUSE’S ATTORNEY DESCRIBES WHAT HAPPENED

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney John Pierce, said that it was 100% self-defense.

Kyle Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old boy who was trying to protect a car dealership while carrying an AR-15. He ended up killing two alleged attackers and wounding another.

The attorney explains that in the first shooting, the mob was enraged that Rittenhouse had been putting out fires that they started. The mob was screaming that “Kyle needed to be killed and that they were going to kill him.”

The mob then relentlessly hunted Kyle down as he retreated down the street. When he “ran out of room to retreat, a shot was fired from behind him.” Then Mr. Rosenbaum, who was leading the attack on him, “set upon him immediately, began to assault him from behind [and] attempted to take his weapon.” When Kyle turned around he instantaneously had no choice but to defend himself by firing. He was in “immediate danger of harm or death.”

The attorney then explained the next two shootings.

Watch: