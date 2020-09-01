Democrat Vote Fraudster Describes How’s He’s Easily“Fixed” Mail-in Ballots

In a New York Post story, a top Democrat operative claims voter fraud, particularly with regards to mail-in ballots, is no myth. He says he’s been doing it, in a big way, for decades.

This political insider, a diehard Bernie Sanders supporter, who for fear of prosecution remains anonymous, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. He’s mentored 20 operatives throughout NY, NJ, and Pennsylvania.

His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections throughout New Jersey. “Some of the biggest names and highest officeholders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.”

He said, “This is a real thing, and there’s going to be a f-king war coming in November 3rd of this stuff…If they knew how the sausage was made they could fix it.

Here’s how cheating political pros rig the game.

Phony ballots

Because the ballot itself has no specific security features, like a stamp or watermark, the fixers simply “…put it through the copy machine and it comes out the same way.” Because return envelopes are “more secure than the ballot” you have to collect them from real voters. Operatives head out, going house to house, telling voters, as a public service gesture, they’d be happy to collect and mail completed ballots.

The culprits then open the envelopes by holding them over boiling water. “You have to steam it to loosen the glue. Five minutes per ballot tops.” said the insider. Next, the switch is made and phony votes are dispersed into a number of different public mailboxes.

Inside Jobs

Sometimes postal employees are in on the scam. The tipster said, “You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.”

In some cases, mail carriers were members of his “work crew,” and would sift ballots from the mail and hand them over to the operative.

Nursing Homes

The fraudster said nursing homes are a gold mine for votes. “There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant,” said the whistleblower. “[They] literally fill it out for them.”

Bending Corners on Voter Certificates

Ballots “fixed” by him or his crew would come with a bent corner along the voter certificate, which has the voter signature, so Dem BOE counters would know to approve it. “It doesn’t stay bent, but you can tell it’s been bent,” the tipster said. “Until the [certificate] is approved, the ballot doesn’t matter. They don’t get to see the ballot unless they approve the [certificate.]”

The insider bragged, “I invented bending corners” saying once those were mixed in with normal ones the deed was done. “Once a ballot is opened, it’s…. anonymous…..”

Considering well over 500,000 primary votes were rejected in 2020, imagine how fixers trained in “properly” filling out fraudulent ballots, could corrupt an election for their chosen candidates.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine. The Democrat insider and Bernie “diehard” made it all look easy.