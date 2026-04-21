Chris Murphy Actively Cheers for Iran – Updated

Chris Murphy is actively rooting for Iran. This should come as no surprise to those who are aware of his history. While it’s obvious he was being sarcastic, it was still him bashing the President on behalf of Iran. He has coddled Iran over the years. He has far-left leanings on all issues.

Democrats are openly cheering for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Mk787lUOpa — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 21, 2026

[Update] By the way, there is zero evidence that any ships got through the blockade. That was propaganda, easily believed and spread by Chris Murphy.

Fox News: No evidence any Iranian vessels left port or moved through the Strait of Hormuz. The claim of 26 Iranian ships slipping past a U.S. blockade was Iranian propaganda. pic.twitter.com/HfFTapS4tc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 21, 2026

Here is Murphy trying to delist the IRGC of all outfits. They are the worst of Iran’s terror operations.

This is @ChrisMurphyCT in 2022 trying to make the case for the Biden Administration to delist the IRGC, the terrorist organization responsible for slaughtering 40,000+ innocent Iranian protestors in January 2026. Now, he is openly and shamelessly rooting for the IRGC. How… https://t.co/T8WGZ8LMLo pic.twitter.com/62bL42jkh3 — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) April 21, 2026

Chris Murphy could be a national security risk. He has employed members of the Communist Party while serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His aide, Maxwell Goldman, was a member of the Communist Party. Goldman began as a field organizer for Murphy’s campaign in April 2012 and remained employed until at least September 2016, when he worked as a senior outreach assistant at the senator’s Hartford, Connecticut, office.

Communist Party USA has close ties to the Communist parties of the Russian Federation, China, Cuba, Vietnam, Iraq, and Iran.

In 2020, Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) admitted that he secretly met with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif at an international security conference. He has long cozied up to Iranian leadership.

Murphy met with Zarif after criticizing the Trump administration’s Middle East policy in a speech to the Munich Security Conference. Murphy remained silent when reports of the meeting emerged. After being caught, he acknowledged that he had met with top Iranian regime officials in a Medium post published the following day.

He claimed to have no delusions about Iran but said it’s dangerous not to talk to your enemies. It was completely inappropriate. He didn’t have the president’s permission and was setting up his own international policies as a Connecticut senator.

From the Free Beacon:

Murphy defended his meeting, which was first reported by the Federalist, saying, “If Trump isn’t going to talk to Iran, then someone should. And Congress is a co-equal branch of government, responsible along with the Executive for setting foreign policy.”

That stance contrasts with Murphy’s rhetoric during the Obama administration, when 47 Republican senators sent a letter to the Iranian regime warning that the Senate had the power to reject any nuclear deal. At the time, Murphy said the letter was “undermining the authority of the president” and called on Republicans to respect “the difference between what the executive branch and what the legislative branch is supposed to be doing surrounding delicate negotiations.”