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Now We Know What the Touska Had on Board, Makes China Look Bad

By
M Dowling
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0
99

Remember the cargo ship that the U.S. seized? The U.S. blew a hole in its engine room as it tried to pass through the naval blockade. The ship, identified as the MV Touska and sanctioned by the U.S. and the EU, was carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of ballistic missiles. It had just come from a Chinese chemical-storage port in Zhuhai before heading toward Iran.

China said they weren’t sending weaponry or aiding Iran.

They are dual-use materials from Chinasuitable for the manufacture of ballistic missiles.

Watch:

This is how it went down:
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