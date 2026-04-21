Rep. Ilhan Omar has the world’s worst accountant, bar none! He made a $30 million error, which is getting the poor, dear immigrant woman in trouble. She and her third husband, Tim Mynett, a venture capitalist and winery owner, reported assets of $6 million to $30 million. It showed incredible wealth growth in record time, which drew the attention of the federal government. It was especially concerning, since her district in Little Mogadishu is renowned for fleecing American taxpayers.

Is anyone asking who her accountant is so we can protect others from their incompetence?

Should I mention her first husband was allegedly her brother?

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Ilhan didn’t have $30 million after all. It was an accounting error. She has only $18,000 to $95,000 after earning over $170,000 since 2018, when she became a congresswoman. Whatever does she do with her money? Obviously, she doesn’t spend it on good accountants.

“As the busiest of people, it is very common for members and their spouses to rely on learned professionals like accountants to make calculations and determinations that appear on public filings,” her attorney explained. “While the error is, of course, unfortunate, there is nothing untoward and nothing illegal has occurred.”

Yes, of course, she relied on an accountant who accidentally recorded and filed her worth at $6 to $30 million when, in fact, the poor thing was near poverty level. And naturally, nothing untoward occurred.

Didn’t she look at it before she signed off?

Oh, wait, it wasn’t one learned accountant; it was accountants, plural. Fox News writes: ‘Omar’s attorney said in a letter to the watchdog that the inaccurate filing was unintentional and stemmed from reliance on accountants.”

And then she signed it because she had to for tax purposes, and accidentally thought she was a multimillionaire. Fox News has her filing here if you’re interested. One thing that struck me is how she can make $3,000 from a winery when she is a devoted Muslim who wears a headscarf. The mysteries continue, but I believe every word out of her mouth because I’m no racist.

She co-owns the winery, eStCru LLC, with her husband, and it appears to have no active operations. In 2024, the couple claimed to have made $5 million, even though they might have sold no wine. It’s probably those learned accountants again. Although investors are accusing them of fraud. They allegedly settled at least one case.

Factually concludes on the winery issue: The most accurate, evidence-based conclusion from the reporting is this: Ilhan Omar does not personally run a bustling vineyard, but her financial disclosure ties her household to an entity described as a California winery that, according to multiple reporters and investor complaints, showed little operational substance, tiny balances, and regulatory or registration turbulence—enough to justify the “phantom winery” label in political discourse, but not enough in the public record to state definitively that the winery produced no wine ever.

A phantom winery, an alleged husband-brother, and she mistakenly thought she was a multimillionaire. Believe the woman.

🚨 LMAO! Kayleigh McEnany just hammered Ilan Omar with the savage line on Fox: “Have you EVER accidentally thought you were a MULTIMILLIONAIRE?” 🤔 Squad member Ilhan Omar got caught inflating her net worth all the way up to $30 MILLION on financial disclosures… only to slash… pic.twitter.com/0OL9lJJ7ms — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 18, 2026

Her district includes scandals such as $700 million smuggled through a Minneapolis airport five miles from her office, according to Rob Finnerty on Newsmax. The poor dear was blindsided by that, too. She is very concerned about it. Ilhan knew nothing about it. Wouldn’t it be something if she did have $30 million and it went out of the same airport?

Imagine thinking you are rich, only to find out you have almost nothing?

Currently, she is under investigation by the House. Reportedly, she is also under investigation by the FBI. Uh oh!

It’s probably all an honest mistake.