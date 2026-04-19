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Home Home Chris Murphy Travels Abroad to Slander the President

Chris Murphy Travels Abroad to Slander the President

By
M Dowling
-
2
12

Democrat Chris Murphy went abroad and slandered President Trump as a tyrant. He said, “Want to bring you greetings as well from a nation that is in crisis…this is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.”

He should have substituted “communism” for “democracy.”

Murphy left his wife and children for a woman who founded one of the Soros family websites. Murphy is a disgrace. As Democrats try to turn us into a one-party hellhole, they accuse Donald Trump of totalitarianism. It is called projection.
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