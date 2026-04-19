Democrats Plan to Have Power in Perpetuity

Sen. John Fetterman (D., NJ) today denounced the call to pack the Supreme Court from pundits like James Carville. It is an increasingly rare example of political courage. The question is where are the other Democratic members who claim to be moderates in Congress. Just crickets.

~ Jonthan Turley

Jonathan Turley warns that various Democrats have been openly discussing their plans after retaking power to change the system so they never lose power again.

James Carville says they will make D.C. and Puerto Rico states and pack the Supreme Court with a liberal majority.

On his podcast with Al Hunt, Carville explained, “If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico [and] D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13. F— it. Eat our dust.”

While some of us have written about the expansion of the Court, these politicians and pundits are pushing for the Court’s packing, not just gradual expansion.

However, Carville seriously suggested that Democrats should keep the plan quiet: “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

They have threatened it for years, and our Republicans won’t do a thing about it. Maybe Democrats are blackmailing them.

WATCH: James Carville ADMITS if a Democrat is elected president in 2028, they will pack the Supreme Court. Shannon Bream: “That’s the president’s warning on the filibuster. He’s telling Republicans to do it now, change it now because his warning is this: Democrats will blow up… pic.twitter.com/hIl9pDpaFl — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 7, 2025

However, analysts warn that these figures are highly speculative, often representing ambitious, long-term, or non-binding goals rather than finalized contracts.

If Democrats get back in, they’ll tax it into non-existence.