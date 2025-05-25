Christians Praying in a Park Are “Extreme Right” with “Fascist Family Values”

Antifa and Trantifa attacked a Christian prayer event in a Seattle Park because the groups are violent communist and anarchist Democrats. The media and the officials are blaming the Christians for holding a prayer event in a park, not the attacking Antifa and Trantifa.

This is how low we’ve sunk in the USA.

Seattle Times claims the Christian event represents “Fascist family values.” MSM calls it an “extreme far right” rally. The mayor says the Christian prayer event shouldn’t have even been allowed.

.@MayorofSeattle Bruce Harrell has released a statement written by @jamiehousen, his director of communication, condemning the Christians for holding a worship event at a public park in the city. The event was violently attacked by Antifa and Trantifa. The mayor says he is… https://t.co/TJvxoW6fzF pic.twitter.com/i6AKpfRiNe — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 25, 2025

These are the woke values of the upside down world we live in as Democrats try to turn us into a communist hellhole. Thank the Democrats who have embraced communism and all things authoritarian.

And In Looney California

On April 29th, State Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas introduced Senate Bill 560, which would delete criminal penalties for welfare fraud below $25,000, and delete a provision for criminal penalties for any attempt at welfare fraud below $950, according to the legislation, which was introduced in February.

“California’s safety net should lift families up, not trap them in poverty,” Smallwood-Cuevas told Fox News Digital. “Right now, a missed deadline or paperwork mistake can lead to felony charges that tear families apart — even when there’s no intent to deceive.”

Does this Dummkopf really believe they are making $25,000 errors by mistake? In any case, that would be investigated.

Cuevas is a commie psycho.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email