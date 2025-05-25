Sen. Johnson Plans to Stop the Big, Beautiful Bill

The big, beautiful bill passed the House and is heading for the Senate where Sen. Ron Johnson says he has enough votes to stop the bill until President Trump gets serious about cuts in spending.

Ron Johnson wants deeper cuts, and has repeatedly called for a return to pre-pandemic spending levels.

“This is the weekend we honor the service and sacrifice of the finest among us,” Ron Johnson said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, referencing the Memorial Day holiday. He added: “I don’t think they served in sacrifice to leave our children completely mortgaged.”

He called for his fellow lawmakers to be “responsible,” contending the “first goal of our budget reconciliation process should be to reduce the deficit.”

They Can Stop the Process, Nothing Else

Asked how many of his fellow GOP senators he thinks share his concerns and would be willing to make major changes to the bill, Ron Johnson said “we have enough to stop the process.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) echoed his Senate colleague’s criticism, saying on “Fox News Sunday” that the spending cuts included in the House bill “are wimpy and anemic.”

He continued that he “still would support the bill even with wimpy and anemic cuts if they weren’t going to explode the debt.”

Other senators, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), have expressed concerns about changes to Medicaid proposed in the bill.

Senators Graham and Cruz have also expressed concerns about the bill.

The GOP could be well on their way to losing the House next year. It depends on how bad it gets.

Democrats make it as hard as possible so they definitely lose the House. They couldn’t care less about Americans.

The only cuts to Medicaid are to illegal aliens and the able-bodied. They should be cut back to pre-Pandemic levels, but then the GOP would pssibly lose the House next year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sets the record straight that the One Big Beautiful Bill only cut Medicaid for 1.4M illegal immigrants and 4.8M "able-bodied individuals" who are choosing not to work. "We are NOT cutting Medicaid in this package. There's a lot of misinformation out…

