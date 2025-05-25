Biden Judge Wants Alien Back to Tell Us He Is Afraid to Go Home

Leftists are holding vigils for another Democrat hero. He is an illegal alien they claim isn’t a security threat. How sweet. They really, really care, but not about victims.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration late Friday to facilitate the return of a Guatemalan man it deported to Mexico in spite of his fears of being harmed there.

Mexico has since returned him to Guatemala, where he is in hiding, according to court documents. An earlier court proceeding determined that the man, identified by the initials O.C.G., risked persecution or torture if returned to Guatemala, but he also feared returning to Mexico.

He allegedly presented evidence of being raped and held for ransom there while seeking asylum in the United States. “No one has ever suggested that O.C.G. poses any sort of security threat,” Judge Murphy wrote. “In general, this case presents no special facts or legal circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongfully loaded onto a bus and sent back to a country where he was allegedly just raped and kidnapped.”

DHS said Guatemala and Mexico were safe options for him.

Despite what this hardcore activist Biden Judge thinks, we can’t take in the world’s problems just because they will vote Democrat.

Sec. Rubio pointed to serious damage this judge has inflicted on US foreign policy, but it’s likely more than he hoped for. The man’s a psycho. He has ordered “reasonable fear” hearings for every deportee, even murderers and child rapists.

