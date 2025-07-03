Christopher Hitchens’ Chilling Video of Authoritarianism

Christopher Hitchens speaks in this chilling video on the great evil of totalitarianism. It is a cautionary tale.

The past US president, whoever it was, admitted millions of unvetted people, many impoverished, others communists, terrorists, criminals, members of vicious transnational gangs, mostly men. Why do you think they are here and how well-intentioned are they?

It is under Democrats that we were forced into lockdowns, and ordered to take experimental drugs or be banned from society. Democrats talk about digital IDs, vaccine passports, and digital money with expiry dates.

We have a judicial coup and Democrats applaud it. What party wants to censor speech and imprison their enemies with crimes created out of whole cloth and who classifies people according to immutable characteristics to favor them and diminish others?

What party is violent, takes to the streets, attacks police, and burns private and government property? We have smooth talking dishonest communists like Barack and a growing army of them in Congress under the banner of the Democrat Party.

They’re getting worse as we watch Zohran Mamdani describe turning New York City into Havana.

Burning evil awaits those who don’t heed the warnings:

Megyn Kelly on Zohran Kwame Mamdani, New York City Communist.

Go to 7:44: