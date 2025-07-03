Russiagate: Obama Officials Corrupted Intel to Smear Trump

CIA Director John Ratcliffe reported that several high-level Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence during the Russiagate hoax. The purpose was to smear President Donald Trump.

A new bombshell CIA review found that Obama’s spy agencies investigation of alleged Russia interference in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win was deliberately manipulated by three top officials.

John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey orchestrated the corrupt investigation.

Miranda Devine wrote a detailed article about the report at the New York Post.

The Truth the Media Won’t Report

“All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump,” Ratcliffe wrote on X. “Thank you to the career @CIA officers who conducted this review and exposed the facts.”

According to the report, the ICA (Intelligence Community Assessment) that claimed Russian involvement, compiled at the behest of Brennan, was compromised by media leaks claiming the information was already corroborated.

The timeline was rushed, and the agency chiefs were unusually involved in the ICA. Brennan directed the compilation of the ICA. His, Comey’s, and Clapper’s “direct engagement” in the development of the ICA was highly unusual.

Analytic managers who would have normally been involved opted out due to the political nature of the process.

“Brennan handpicked the CIA analysts to compile the ICA and involved only the ODNI, CIA, FBI and NSA, excluding 13 of the then-17 intelligence agencies,” Devine wrote.

The Dirty Dossier

Further, Brennan decided to use the discredited Steele dossier, over the objections of the CIA’s most senior Russia experts. It “undermined the credibility” of the assessment.

The dossier was relegated to an annex to the ICA. However, they elevated the material by referencing it in the main body. Then they used it to reach conclusions.

CIA Director Ratcliffe told the NY Post, “This was Obama, Comey, Clapper and Brennan deciding ‘We’re going to screw Trump.’”

“It was, ‘We’re going to create this and put the imprimatur of an IC assessment in a way that nobody can question it.’ They stamped it as Russian collusion and then classified it so nobody could see it,” he said.

“This led to Mueller [special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry, which concluded after two years that there was no Trump-Russia collusion]. It put the seal of approval of the intelligence community that Russia was helping Trump and that the Steele dossier was the scandal of our lifetime. It ate up the first two years of his [Trump’s first] presidency.

“You see how Brennan and Clapper and Comey manipulated [and] silenced all the career professionals and railroaded the process.”

Barack Obama had to know and be involved. It’s all about power. What good is this information if no one is charged and put on trial?

