Zohran Kwame Hates Israel and Jews

By
M Dowling
-
1
353

Zohran Mamdani doesn’t love Jews or Israelis and buys into all Hamas claims of deaths. Thirteen days after the October 7 slaughter, he was leading radicals on New York City streets. Even if you don’t like Israel and Jews, consider that this man is extremely radical, a communist, and will turn our streets into a hellscape.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Arlen Smith
Arlen Smith
3 hours ago

I’m perfectly ok with anyone who knows the truth of what the Synagogue of Satan is, and hates them as they should. Of course, Muslims are just another flavor of Satanism, and are just as evil.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz