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Home Home Chuck Norris, March 10, 1940-March 29, 2026, RIP

Chuck Norris, March 10, 1940-March 29, 2026, RIP

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M Dowling
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DORTMUND, GERMANY – December 1st, 2018: Chuck Norris (*1940, American martial artist, actor, film producer, and screenwriter) at German Comic Con Dortmund, a two-day fan convention

Chuck Norris was rushed to the hospital two days ago. His friend called him and said he was in good spirits, joking as usual. He died soon after. He was an American martial artist, actor, film producer, and screenwriter. He won championships in several of the martial arts and established his own.

Norris was conservative but was a universal man.

He was a Marine airman:

This is probably true:

Time goes fast. Live for today.

One of the guys.

I could do this for hours. You will be missed, Chuck Norris.

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