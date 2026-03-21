Chuck Norris, March 10, 1940-March 29, 2026, RIP

Chuck Norris was rushed to the hospital two days ago. His friend called him and said he was in good spirits, joking as usual. He died soon after. He was an American martial artist, actor, film producer, and screenwriter. He won championships in several of the martial arts and established his own.

Norris was conservative but was a universal man.

No. No, they will not. Absolutely no one thinks of politics when they think of Chuck Norris. Well, not anyone sane. https://t.co/U1VZlKSnl1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2026

He was a Marine airman:

Chuck Norris didn’t join the Marine Corps…the Marine Corps applied to him. Heaven’s streets have always been guarded by Marines. Today, Chuck Norris reported for duty. We mourn the passing of Chuck Norris, a @usairforce veteran, who also became an honorary Marine in 2007… pic.twitter.com/fytKZxPHcK — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 20, 2026

This is probably true:

When Prime Minister @netanyahu met Chuck Norris: “Now that you’re here, I don’t need my security people anymore.” pic.twitter.com/HTXqFkO9rn — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 20, 2026

Time goes fast. Live for today.

My heart is heavy hearing about the passing of my friend the legendary Chuck Norris. He was truly one of a kind the real deal. I’ve never met a nicer person in my life. Not only was he a badass, but he was a good man through and through. One of the greats, without question. My… pic.twitter.com/Uz1NYv5Lr1 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 20, 2026

One of the guys.

In 2007, when Chuck Norris visited Marines in Western Iraq, he demanded to get away from large bases and instead visit the small FOBs and COPs. MNF-W said it would be too dangerous, but Norris insisted and in the end, got his way. I’m forever grateful for the example he set, and… pic.twitter.com/JTGP9uEWxn — Garrett Exner (@Exner_Garrett) March 20, 2026

RIP the one and only Chuck Norris.🕊 I’m so grateful I got to work with this legend, twice.🙏 First in the movie Sidekicks in 1992, and then in 1994 in an episode of his long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, and he was so generous to me. I was 19, and in the story I was a… pic.twitter.com/HaSgjzMdgh — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) March 21, 2026

Heartbroken to hear of Chuck Norris’s passing. In the early ’70s, Elvis introduced my brothers and me to Chuck to add karate — including teaching me how to break boards — to our act in order to put forth a tougher onstage image. He taught us Tang Soo Do and pushed us to be… pic.twitter.com/zxbVLHc5eY — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) March 20, 2026

I’ll always remember Chuck Norris as the man who changed the course of dodgeball history by casting the deciding vote that allowed Average Joes to play in the championship of the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open where they upset the heavily favored Globo Gym Purple Cobras.… pic.twitter.com/X2urhv236o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2026

I could do this for hours. You will be missed, Chuck Norris.