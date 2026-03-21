Code Pink Is Back, Having Ignored the Ukraine War

Code Pink was invisible when Biden started a war with Ukraine, but they’re back to protect communism in Cuba. They are going to tell Cubans how terrible the USA is and that they should resist us.

Code Pink is simply a communist operation. It was founded by Jodie Evans, the wife of Roy Singham. Both became rich on US capitalism and now live in Shanghai doing the work of the Chinese Communist Party. They are both close to the CCP.

The media calls her and her husband “liberals.” We really have to get away from calling globalists and communists “liberals.” They’re authoritarians.

As usual, they are pretending to go to Cuba with humanitarian aid.

🚨BREAKING: Code Pink leftist activists are heading to Cuba to tell people living under communism how terrible Trump and America are. I wish Cuba would keep them. pic.twitter.com/hYROVwFfto — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 20, 2026

Greta Thunberg is backing the flotilla.