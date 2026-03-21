Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Code Pink Is Back, Having Ignored the Ukraine War

Code Pink Is Back, Having Ignored the Ukraine War

By
M Dowling
-
0
21

Code Pink was invisible when Biden started a war with Ukraine, but they’re back to protect communism in Cuba. They are going to tell Cubans how terrible the USA is and that they should resist us.

Code Pink is simply a communist operation. It was founded by Jodie Evans, the wife of Roy Singham. Both became rich on US capitalism and now live in Shanghai doing the work of the Chinese Communist Party. They are both close to the CCP.

The media calls her and her husband “liberals.” We really have to get away from calling globalists and communists “liberals.” They’re authoritarians.

As usual, they are pretending to go to Cuba with humanitarian aid.

 

Greta Thunberg is backing the flotilla.

Previous articleChuck Norris, March 10, 1940-March 29, 2026, RIP
Next articleTrump Outsmarts Democrats While They Refuse to Fund Airport Security
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x