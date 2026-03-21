The US & Israel Are Destroying the Many Underground Missile Cities

Earlier, we found out that Iran has ballistic missiles that can reach Greece, Turkey, and probably Italy. We now learn that they had 27 underground bases to protect their missile arsenal. It’s easy to put nuclear warheads on these. They are obviously prepared to attack or defend or both. Reports about underground cities have been circulating for years.

The JCPOA nuclear deal didn’t address ballistic missiles. Iran was allowed to keep building them, though they would have done that anyway.

From journalist Mario Nawfal:

Iran built dozens of underground “missile cities,” and they’re deep inside mountains across the country, designed as fortified bunkers to protect its arsenal from massive bombardment.

Satellite imagery of 27 bases with 107 tunnels shows the U.S. and Israel have bombed at least 77% of those tunnel entrances, blocking access points and trapping munitions underground.

Iran is already rushing to rebuild access to its underground bases, often digging out new tunnel entrances within 48 hours after strikes, as documented in previous attacks.