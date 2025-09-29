The Mormon Churchgoer Killer Hated Mormons

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed today that yesterday’s Michigan shooter hated people of the Mormon faith.
His family is cooperating.
Thomas Jacob Sanford, the gunman who attacked The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) in Grand Blanc, Michigan, reportedly told Burton City Council Candidate, Kris Johns, he was romantic with a member of LDS, they made him remove tattoos and "Mormons are the… pic.twitter.com/46ug6UQl7A
