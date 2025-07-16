Chuck Schumer: Not Funding PBS & NPR Is a Matter of Life & Death

This is just funny. Chuck Schumer broke into hysteria over the PBS and NPR loss of government funding which only amounts to 1% of their revenue. He said it’s a matter of life and death. Not only that, he falsely claimed public broadcasting is the only way people get information about disasters.

I don’t know anyone who even listens to NPR, much less relies on them for disaster information. There are many more reliable avenues to get information on disasters.

NPR and PBS only want government funding to give them credibility they don’t deserve. They don’t need the money as they have said repeatedly.

Chuck Schumer: Sometimes “public broadcasting” is the only way people can get information on natural disasters: “It’s a matter of life and death.” The ‘people will die’ talking point was issued over NPR/PBS defunding. Of course it was. https://t.co/6uY2jnEply pic.twitter.com/wQgZqTINeS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Amy Klobuchar also went with that ridiculous line. It’s a lie.

As Newsbuster’s research indicates, the opposite is true. Texas NPR waited 19 hours before posting a thing about the flooding.

When it comes to the devastating floods of July 4-5, just the opposite appears to be true.

The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood watch for heavily-hit Kerr County at approximately a quarter to one in the morning (12:41 a.m. local time) on Thursday, the day before the flood. By 11:03 a.m., more than ten hours later, Texas Public Radio (TPR) had not yet alerted its Facebook page readers of the danger.

But, it had made dubious claims in a post urging readers to lobby Congress to ensure it keeps receiving taxpayer funding.

As one poster wrote: As of July 2025, the FCC reports a total of 15,651 radio stations on the air. Of those, NPR had 1,069 member stations airing its programming in the United States. That’s 6% of the total radio stations in the USA are airing NPR programming.

The democrats want us to believe that the world will come to an end of 6% of the radio stations currently on the air fail to receive funding from NPR.

They think we’re stupid.