Jasmine: These little red states “ain’t contributing nothing”

Jasmine Crockett claims these little red states “ain’t contributing nothing,” and California is a “donor state.” What she doesn’t mention is the debt and deficit California is accumulating as wealthy people flee the state. California is paradise which is why people, wealthy people settled there. Gradually, many are leaving.

There are Republicans in blue states and Democrats in red states, and they all pay taxes. She should think about that before she speaks and alienates even more Americans.

Why doesn’t she move out of her red state that contributes nothing?

Jasmine Crockett: “We’ve got these little red states that ain’t contributing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/RoE32R0YQU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025

California’s total state and local government debt stands at approximately $1.6 trillion, which is about half of the state’s GDP. California’s combined state and local government debt is nearly $1.6 trillion, translating to about $40,000 per capita for its residents. This figure includes various forms of debt, such as bonds and other financial obligations.

The debt includes almost $200 billion in unfunded liabilities. They have a record budget deficit of $68 billion.

The state has experienced significant job losses and a declining population, and it has reduced tax revenues as a result. The Legislative Analyst’s Office stated that tax collections were off by $26 billion.

Over the past four decades, California has issued more than $2 trillion in debt to finance infrastructure and services, support illegal aliens and progressive policies. They can’t manage the debt and declining population.

Paradise is heading for the cliff.