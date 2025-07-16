Rumor Has It That Jerome Powell Is Getting Axed

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna heard from a very serious source that Jerome Powell is getting fired.

Additionally, news reports say that President Trump spoke with several House Republicans about how they would feel if Powell was fired and they were in full support.

However, President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was “highly unlikely” he would fire Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

His statements, made in the Oval Office, come less than 24 hours after telling a room full of Republican lawmakers that he was considering doing so.

Can President Trump legally fire him? I guess we will find out.

The entire Fed is a bank cartel and should at least be audited. To add insult to injury, Powell is redoing the Fed’s palace as if he was Marie Antoinette.

Powell was allegedly worried about inflation over tariffs and that has never come to fruition. the rate of inflation was 1.9% this month, and at this time under Joe Biden it was 5%.

The bureaucrats at the Feds are spending $2.5 billion to redo their offices, but they are letting home buyers and other taxpayers suffer through high interest rates.

Powell tried to claim it wasn’t a lavish do-over. However, Russell Vought of OMB had the receipts.

In a letter to Powell, Vought stated that the project includes “rooftop terrace gardens, VIP private dining rooms and elevators, water features, premium marble, and much more.”

The upgraded facility also will give employees an average of 512 square feet of office space — more than triple the OMB’s recommended 150 square feet.

Powell had also testified that the 90-year-old Eccles building “was not really safe” and that it it “really needed a serious renovation, had never had one.” The OMB trashed that excuse also. They noted that the building underwent a comprehensive renovation between 1999 and 2003.

Powell is so full of schizzle.