Chuck Schumer Warns Americans They’re All Going to Die

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Chuck Schumer, who has 16% approval and it’s even lower in Clown World, is warning Americans that if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes, “We’re all going to die.” Isn’t he the biggest horse’s patootie you ever saw?

He can’t stand the idea of 1.4 million unvetted foreigners who broke our laws not getting free healthcare at US taxpayer’s expense. He’s adorable, isn’t he?


