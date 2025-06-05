Chuck Schumer Warns Americans They’re All Going to Die

Chuck Schumer, who has 16% approval and it’s even lower in Clown World, is warning Americans that if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes, “We’re all going to die.” Isn’t he the biggest horse’s patootie you ever saw?

UNHINGED: @SenSchumer says "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if we pass the largest tax cut in history, block illegals from taxpayer-funded health care, and cut the deficit. These are NOT serious people. pic.twitter.com/AFeiDuaYjR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

He can’t stand the idea of 1.4 million unvetted foreigners who broke our laws not getting free healthcare at US taxpayer’s expense. He’s adorable, isn’t he?

Chuck Schumer: Democrats are against the One Big Beautiful Bill because it kicks 1.4 million illegals off taxpayer-funded Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/827gOx0adX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

