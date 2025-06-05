President Bans Travel from Countries Where People Can’t Be Vetted

President Trump is banning travel from countries rife with crime and terrorism following the latest terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. We can’t safely vet from these countries, Trump explained. He’s looking out for Americans’ safety.

“Some of the countries with inadequacies face significant challenges to reform efforts. Others have made important improvements to their protocols and procedures, and I commend them for these efforts. But until countries with identified inadequacies address them, members of my Cabinet have recommended certain conditional restrictions and limitations,” Trump said.

It won’t be long before an activist judge puts a hold on the order.

Mr. Trump’s proclamation fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the officials said.

It partially restricts the entry of people from seven countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

These are great choices. They are all failed states.

It allows for exceptions.

“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen… That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/ER7nGM4TO2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email