Media Trashes DHS as They Try to Protect Migrant Children

The Trump administration has initiated a comprehensive, multi-agency review of approximately 450,000 migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied during President Biden’s term. The leftists who love open borders worry about deportations.

Federal officials say the review aims to ensure the safety of children placed with adult sponsors, citing concerns about inadequate vetting processes that may have left some vulnerable to exploitation.

There are hundreds of thousands of children who are unaccounted for because of the incompetence of the Biden administration. Many were handed over to gangs and sex traffickers.

The media’s take: Trump administration takes hundreds of migrant children out of their homes, into government custody

The actions have been described as welfare checks.

According to the Associated Press, the review involves Homeland Security and FBI agents conducting home visits and interviews to investigate approximately 65,000 complaints filed since 2023. This year alone, about 450 cases have been referred to federal law enforcement for criminal prosecution.

“We’re combing through every report, every detail—because protecting children isn’t optional,” Health and Human Services stated in a social media post.

The Trump administration has implemented new requirements for adults seeking to sponsor migrant children, including:

Mandatory fingerprinting

DNA testing

Income verification

Enhanced background checks

That should have been going on from the beginning. The Biden administration canceled DNA testing, fingerprinting, and background checks. Income never mattered to them. The media isn’t worried about children ending up with traffickers. They’re worried about them being taken from them.

It’s true that you can’t hate the media enough.

Many of the unaccompanied children who came across the border are victims of smugglers and sex traffickers. DHS is leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure they are safe and not being exploited. These welfare checks have resulted in arrests of some… pic.twitter.com/mqlSE5hBcq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 4, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email