Transgender Killer Robert Westman Regretted Becoming Trans

Transgender mass shooter Robert/Robin Westman, who killed two innocent children praying in a church, wounding 17 others, including 14 children, confessed that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself in a manifesto posted online before the murders and unleashing 116 rounds through three stained glass windows.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

“I regret being trans.. I wish I was a girl I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” he said.

Westman was clearly deranged, but also evil. He knew what he was doing. He needed psychiatric help and if he received any, it wasn’t enough. Going along with his transition five years before was a devastating parental mistake.