CIA Director Explains the Next Step in the Russia Conspiracy Probe

CIA Director John Ratcliffe spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News explaining the criminal referrals sent to the DoJ and what is happening now in the investigation of the Russian Conspiracy hoax.

CIA Director, John Ratcliffe

“Part of what came out last week was about how John Brennan, Clapper, Comey. They all pushed the known fake Steele dossier into intelligence community assessments and as the basis for Crossfire Hurricane and all that.

“But what hasn’t come out yet, and what’s going to come out is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about. Final declassification and sent that to the Department of Justice. That will come out in the John Durham report classified annex.

“And what that intelligence shows is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims, by pouring oil on the fire by amplifying the lie and bearing the truth of what was what Hillary Clinton was up to. And you’re right, Maria. John Brennan testified to John Durham in August of 2020, He also testified to the House Oversight Committee in 2022 Hillary Clinton testified before John Durham under oath in 2022. James Comey testified before the Senate committee in September 2020.

“All of that is within the last five years, and much of that testimony is, frankly, completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Duram annex, and what that reflects.

“So, you know, Pam Bondi does have a strike force. It is a different department of justice, a different FBI, and an opportunity to look at how these people really did conspire to run a hoax, a fraud, on the American people and against Donald Trump’s presidency.

“And so, coming forward, we understand that they did this, but now we need to understand how they did this, and I think that’s why you see the left losing their minds over this., Maria, saying, Why are you spending time? This is vindictive. You’re going back. This is Donald Trump seeking retribution. It’s not. Donald Trump’s election by the American people was a statement, Maria. They said to the to everyone we know what you did to Donald Trump, and we re-elected him, because we know this was all fake. We know it was a hoax.

“Now we want to understand how you did it so that it can’t happen again, and that’s what this declassification process that we’re undergoing right now. What’s going on, why it’s so important, and why there can be accountability and preventability, to prevent the same people that did it in 2016 with the with the Steele dossier, with the Hunter Biden laptop, in 2020, from doing it again in the future.”

Prominent Law Professor, Jonathan Turley

Russia Conspiracy

“There wasn’t a Russian collusion conspiracy, but there was a Russian conspiracy,” Turley said.

“When John Brennan went to Barack Obama in 2016 and said we just heard Hillary Clinton is going to come up with a plan to overthrow the United States government, and then months later, it was John Brennan who overruled his own CIA analysts to include the infamous dossier in Obama’s manufactured ICA report.

Here it is: DOCUMENTS DECLASSIFIED by CIA John Ratcliffe: Jonathan Turley: “There wasn’t a Russian collusion conspiracy, but there was a Russian conspiracy.” When John Brennan went to Barack Obama in 2016 and said we just heard Hillary Clinton is going to come up with a plan… pic.twitter.com/JyvFzehMm3 — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) November 24, 2025

Arctic Frost

About the Arctic Frost investigation, Turley said, “The insidious aspect of this is you’re not only allowing the executive branch to intrude upon legislative communications and their confidentiality, but you have this Judge [Boasberg] saying, ‘Don’t tell anybody about it!'”

“It’s just mind-boggling to see this unfold, but every day we learn how broader and broader this was, and it’s very clear that there was nobody exercising any degree of control.”