Herridge: Probe of DJT Was a “Terrible Misuse of Government Power”

It is likely, the Department of Justice has far more evidence than we have seen, and that they are corrupt or have been. We had better get this exposed or it will happen again. Investigative reporter, Catherine Herridge reached out to her network of law enforcement contacts and spoke with six former FBI agents. Between them they have more than nine decades of law enforcement experience. They found nothing they discussed in the investigation of Donald Trump was done by the book.

Former agent said Andy Lim is very concerned about what he has seen because of the power of FBI.

Excerpt:

Herridge: “There’s another email that I wanted to get your assessment of in January of 2017, it was sent by then National Security Advisor Susan Rice to herself. It documents a White House meeting with President Obama and others about Russia and President Trump. And she says President Obama emphasized that things must be done by the book. And then she says Director Comey affirmed that he’s proceeding by the book.

What do you make of this email? “

Lim: “I don’t know about you or anybody else, but I’m not in the habit of sending an email to myself as a trained investigator. “

Herridge: “Is this evidence of consciousness, of guilt, behavior, that things were not being done by the book?”

“Everything seems irregular. Is that fair,” asked Herridge”

“I would say so,” Kim responded. “It makes no sense somebody would do something like that.”

…

Herridge: “I also have here some of the Arctic Frost records. As you know, whistleblowers have come forward with records from an FBI case, code named Arctic Frost. It laid the foundation for special counsel Jack Smith’s electors case against President Trump. Based on the records, nearly 200 subpoenas were issued. They got something called toll records for laypersons. What are toll records?”

Lim: “Toll records are basically metadata that your phone, the phone company has, right? “The phone company can tell when you use that phone. Who do you call? How long the call last? Even, location, yes, location, yeah, where the call was placed. You even have metadata from the receiver, what they call as well, right? You know where that person is too.

Herridge: “There’s a conventional narrative, mainstream narrative, the toll records are not very intrusive or revealing. Is that accurate?”

Lim: “No, I would disagree with that, because, as I said, if I don’t have enough predication to move on to a full investigation, what I usually do, because getting a toll record is, you know, the standard is not very high to me, I can just ask for the toll records, and then I can connect the dot between my subject and who else that person’s talking to. And from the analysis of toll record, you can get a pretty good picture of how often they talk. How long do they talk? When do they talk? You know, as you know, you know, do you talk on the weekend? During working hours after hours. You know how late in the night they talk .”

Herridge: “As someone who has devoted their life to public service in the FBI and in law enforcement, how do you feel about that?”

Lim: “I’m very concerned. Because, as you know, I think, me in particular, having working from the inside, know how powerful the FBI is, right? And if you look at my credential, I have the authority to collect evidence and to arrest people. These are very, very serious authority that we have. And you know, you can ruin somebody’s life by just opening an investigation on them.”

Herridge: “Whatever your politics, it appears to be a terrible misuse of government power.”

Lim: “I think so. Uou know I mean, especially when you have the intelligence community, plus the DoJ, plus, the FBI, right? I mean ,that’s a tremendous amount of power that’s been applied.”

The following are the chapters in the 17-minute clip below. Each topic was considered to “not be by the book.”

Chapters:

02:00 FBI ‘Burn Bags’ evidence revealed in Comey criminal prosecution

03:50 Former FBI agent suggests a potential whistleblower wanted to records preserved and discovered

05:10 CIA intelligence about 2016 presidential election found in storage closet near Director’s office

06:15 Connecting the dots: In 2016, CIA intelligence alleged potential ‘Clinton Plan’ to damage candidate Trump

08:00 FBI leak investigation alleges ‘investigator-level briefing” for reporters on Clinton email case

09:40 Surveillance warrant application cited media reports for national security court. Not standard.

12:10 DNI Clapper email: we all need to be on the same page. NSA Director pushes back, “took a lot of courage.”

13:30 National Security Adviser Susan Rice 2017 email: claims investigations ‘by the book.’

14:40 FBI ARCTIC FROST investigation: GOP phone toll records collected. Retired FBI agent said toll records are intrusive.

16:30 Alleged coordination FBI, DOJ and intelligence community

A Judge in Arlington dropped the charges against former FBI Director Comey, but it’s not over. They can still face charges, says Jonathan Turley.

Jonathan Turley says former FBI Director James Comey and New York AG Letitia James could still face charges despite the judge dismissing their indictments over an improperly appointed prosecutor as the DOJ says they "will be taking all available legal action, including…

